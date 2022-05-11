Nation Crime 11 May 2022 Historical light pol ...
Nation, Crime

Historical light pole destroyed by treasure hunters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 12:42 am IST
The incident took place a few days ago. It came to light when the sarpanch lodged a complaint with the local police on Monday
News
 News

ADILABAD: Treasure-hunters had destroyed the historical ‘Light Pole’ ( Deepa Mana Sthambam) placed in the middle of the Koneru of the Papa Hareshwaralayam in Basar in Nirmal district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place a few days ago. It came to light when the sarpanch lodged a complaint with the local police on Monday.

 

The top portion of the light pole was recovered from Bhrudarelli village in Basar mandal. "The treasure-hunters dug up the area with an earth-moving machine. They damaged the temple structure and stole the top portion of the pole," police said.

...
Tags: treasure-hunters
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

He had created fake accounts on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the name and photo of ASI Srinivas of Two Town police station in Karimnagar. In reality, the ASI had passed away. — Representational image/AFP

Disabled harasses girls using fake police identity

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, passes away in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 84. (PTI Photo)

Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor king, dies at 84

Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. (DC file photo)

4-yr-old boy missing from MGBS

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Tommidi Rekula village in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday. — DC

Bandi: Shah visit to change TS politics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC seeks Centre's reply on protecting citizens from sedition cases till it's reviewed

The Supreme Court sought a response on the issue saying

Punjab on high alert after blast at Police Intelligence wing HQ in Mohali

Police personnel cordon off the area after a blast outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

More buildings bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh

BJP Yuva Morcha members burn an effigy of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his tweet on Khargone violence, in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, probe underway

The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups, the defence sources told (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->