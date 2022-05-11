Historical light pole destroyed by treasure hunters

ADILABAD: Treasure-hunters had destroyed the historical ‘Light Pole’ ( Deepa Mana Sthambam) placed in the middle of the Koneru of the Papa Hareshwaralayam in Basar in Nirmal district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place a few days ago. It came to light when the sarpanch lodged a complaint with the local police on Monday.

The top portion of the light pole was recovered from Bhrudarelli village in Basar mandal. "The treasure-hunters dug up the area with an earth-moving machine. They damaged the temple structure and stole the top portion of the pole," police said.