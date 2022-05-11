Nation Crime 11 May 2022 Ex-minister Narayana ...
Ex-minister Narayana granted bail in SSC question paper leak case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
The magistrate at the Chittoor court granted bail to the former minister on furnishing of two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each
 Former minister Ponguru Narayana (Twitter)

TIRUPATI: A local court in Chittoor on Wednesday granted bail to former minister and founder of Narayana group of educational institutions Dr. Ponguru Narayana, who was arrested in connection with SSC examinations question paper malpractice case.

The Chittoor I town police detained Dr Narayana from his residence in Hyderabad and produced him at the fourth additional judicial first class magistrate court in Chittoor early on Wednesday.

 

Dr Narayana’s lawyers V.R. Ramakrishna and M. Chandrashekar pointed out that he had stepped down from administrative functions of Narayana group of educational institutions in 2014 and was not associated with the management. The police intentionally framed the case against him. The magistrate at the Chittoor court examined the arguments and granted bail on furnishing of two sureties at Rs 1 lakh each.

Earlier, the police taken Narayana to government general hospital for medical examinations and later he was produced before the magistrate.

 

