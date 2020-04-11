Kerala family take the sea route to beat Mangaluru blockade

Indian policemen check identity of motorists before allowing them to proceed at a checkpoint during lockdown in Bangalore. (AP)

Mangaluru: Police booked a family from Kerala for allegedly entering Mangaluru illegally via sea route as the roads are blocked in the backdrop of nation-wide lockdown. All have been sent for medical checkup.

"On April 9, a person by name Yakoob (48) crossed over to Talapady along with his family from Kerala. It is made out that he had used the sea/water route to cross over to Talapady. A friend of his, Shakir, had allegedly helped the transit and provided all logistical support for them to land at Talapady and cross over to Addur," Mangaluru city police commissioner Dr P S Harsha said in a press statement.

"Yakoob has violated all norms issued by the central and the state governments to curtail the spread of the pandemic. He has blatantly put himself, his family members and the general public at a risk, which attracts penal provisions under various sections of the law," he said.

A case has been registered at Bajpe Police Station against Yakoob and six others and the investigation is under progress.

"All the accused in this case have been sent for medical checkup to Wenlock Hospital in coordination with the district health officials.

The quarantine status of the individuals would be monitored in liaison with the District Health Officers.