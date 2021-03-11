Housewife’s body found in lake, kin blame husband

The deceased has been identified as Srilatha, who was married to Shivakumar (31) in 2013.

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the death of a 28-year-old housewife, who was found dead in a lake under Dundigal police station limits late Tuesday night. The woman’s family alleged that her husband used to harass her for putting on weight.

The deceased has been identified as Srilatha, who was married to Shivakumar (31) in 2013. The husband is a constable at the Sanatnagar police station. Their children are aged six and five years.

According to the complaint, filed by the victim’s mother, at the time of marriage Shivakumar demanded dowry citing Srilatha's weight as a reason and took 25 tolas of gold and Rs 12 lakh in cash and later demanded another Rs five lakh.

"After three years of their marital life, Shivakumar started harassing Srilatha for putting on weight. He also had an illegal relationship with another woman, which worsened the differences," said the complainant.

When Srilatha confronted him about his illegal relationship, Shivakumar increased his harassment.

On Tuesday night, Srilatha’s tenants informed the complainant that her daughter had gone missing. When she tried to call, the mobiles of both her daughter and her son-in-law were switched off.

In a panic, the mother called Shivakumar's brother who confirmed that Srilatha’s slippers were found near a lake. She rushed to the spot along with other family members and found her daughter drowned in the lake.

Suspecting foul-play, she lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday with Dundigal police who booked a case and began an investigation.