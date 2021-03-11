Nation Crime 11 Mar 2021 Housewife’s bo ...
Nation, Crime

Housewife’s body found in lake, kin blame husband

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 11, 2021, 4:10 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2021, 4:10 am IST
The woman’s family alleged that her husband used to harass her for putting on weight
The deceased has been identified as Srilatha, who was married to Shivakumar (31) in 2013.
 The deceased has been identified as Srilatha, who was married to Shivakumar (31) in 2013.

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the death of a 28-year-old housewife, who was found dead in a lake under Dundigal police station limits late Tuesday night. The woman’s family alleged that her husband used to harass her for putting on weight.

The deceased has been identified as Srilatha, who was married to Shivakumar (31) in 2013. The husband is a constable at the Sanatnagar police station. Their children are aged six and five years.

 

According to the complaint, filed by the victim’s mother, at the time of marriage Shivakumar demanded dowry citing Srilatha's weight as a reason and took 25 tolas of gold and Rs 12 lakh in cash and later demanded another Rs five lakh.

"After three years of their marital life, Shivakumar started harassing Srilatha for putting on weight. He also had an illegal relationship with another woman, which worsened the differences," said the complainant.

When Srilatha confronted him about his illegal relationship, Shivakumar increased his harassment.

 

On Tuesday night, Srilatha’s tenants informed the complainant that her daughter had gone missing. When she tried to call, the mobiles of both her daughter and her son-in-law were switched off.

In a panic, the mother called Shivakumar's brother who confirmed that Srilatha’s slippers were found near a lake. She rushed to the spot along with other family members and found her daughter drowned in the lake.

Suspecting foul-play, she lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday with Dundigal police who booked a case and began an investigation.

 

...
Tags: housewife body found in lake, srilatha, shivakumar (31), dundigal police station limits
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Polls were held in 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities / Nagar panchayats. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

AP records 62.28% polling in largely peaceful municipal polls

The session involving both the houses will commence on March 15. (DC File Photo)

Budget session of Telangana legislature under COVID regulations

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)

Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

Defending its decision, the government said the proposed investment by Aurobindo will give a boost to the state’s economy, develop the region and create wider employment opportunities. (Representational File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh relaxes rules for Aurobindo Reality, allows it to own two ports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

Lawyer couple murdered in broad daylight in Telangana

They came to Peddapalli to file a petition against politician Kunta Srinivas over a temple land dispute in their native place of Gunjapadugu village in Manthani mandal.

Hashish oil peddling from Vizag after repeated seizures of marijuana

Representational Image (AP)

Bail plea of six accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case rejected

Representational Image (PTI)

Sand boa racket busted in Nellore, seven arrested

The team also rescued the reptile and seized two laptops, two cars and eight mobile phones from the gang members. — inaturalist.org
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham