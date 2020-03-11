Nation Crime 11 Mar 2020 Consider media plea ...
Nation, Crime

Consider media plea for Nirbhaya convicts interview: Delhi High Court to Tihar jail

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2020, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 3:13 pm IST
Delhi HC asks Tihar authorities to consider the plea by media house to interview Nirbhaya convicts
Representational image (ANI)
 Representational image (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on wednesday asked Tihar Jail authorities to consider afresh the plea of a media house seeking permission to interview the four men on death row for their role in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Justice Navin Chawla asked the authorities to communicate their decision by thursday.

 

The media house has sought permission to interview the four convicts  Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31)  who are to be hanged on March 20.

The court had on March 5 told the media house not to encourage the convicts.
“They have made a mockery of the system. Please do not encourage them,” it had said.

The media house, in its petition, has also challenged the Tihar Jail's rejection of their application seeking permission to interview the four death row convicts.

It has claimed the purpose behind the interview “was to have a deterrent effect on such crimes in the future”.

It said the application for permission was moved before the prison authorities on february 25 and it was denied on february 27.

...
Tags: 2012 nirbhaya gangrape case, nirbhaya convicts, delhi high court, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on March 20

Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Sexual harassment at workplace is affront to rights of woman: SC

Screengrab from the video shared by stranded passengers

Pregnant women, toddlers among hundreds of Keralites stranded in Italy airport

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) is welcomed as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP President JP Nadda, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Image- PTI)

Congress far removed from reality: Scindia

Representative Image (Photo- PTI)

Cruise ships with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries banned India entry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mob attack kills youth in Meghalaya over suspected witchcraft

Representational Image (DC)

ED books Tahir Hussain for allegedly funding Delhi riots

Tahir Hussain (Twitter image)

Gujarat girl commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate video

Representational Image- ANI

Nithyananda case officials showed porn to ashram kids: cops

Nithyananda (Twitter )

Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni to be grilled by ED

Roshni Kapoor (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham