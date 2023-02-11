Four caterers killed after van rams into their car on Srisailam highway

They were heading home in their car when the accident happened. Ramaswamy, Yadaiah and Keshavulu died on the spot while Srinu succumbed when he was being rushed to a hospital, police said. (Representational Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Four caterers travelling in a car back from the city died when a speeding van coming in the opposite direction rammed into their car on Srisailam highway at Maheswaram in the early hours of Friday. The victims, all from Nagarkurnool district, included Immarasu Ramaswamy, 36, Bikani Yadaiah, 35, H Keshavulu, 33 and Motha Strinu, 35.

Maheshwaram inspector M. Madhusudhan told Deccan Chronicle that the accident happened due to the van driver’s rash driving.

"The driver lost control, entered the right-side lane and rammed into the car head on. He was tested for drunken driving but the result was negative," he said.

Police said the victims, all caterers, belonged to Pothepalli in Veldanda mandal. They came to the city on Thursday to cook for a function in Champapet.

They were heading home in their car when the accident happened. Ramaswamy, Yadaiah and Keshavulu died on the spot while Srinu succumbed when he was being rushed to a hospital, police said.

The van driver has been identified as Shaik Jhany Miya from Nalgonda district. He has been detained for further investigation.