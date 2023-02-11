  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 11 Feb 2023 Four caterers killed ...
Nation, Crime

Four caterers killed after van rams into their car on Srisailam highway

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 7:59 am IST
They were heading home in their car when the accident happened. Ramaswamy, Yadaiah and Keshavulu died on the spot while Srinu succumbed when he was being rushed to a hospital, police said. (Representational Image: PTI)
 They were heading home in their car when the accident happened. Ramaswamy, Yadaiah and Keshavulu died on the spot while Srinu succumbed when he was being rushed to a hospital, police said. (Representational Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Four caterers travelling in a car back from the city died when a speeding van coming in the opposite direction rammed into their car on Srisailam highway at Maheswaram in the early hours of Friday. The victims, all from Nagarkurnool district, included Immarasu Ramaswamy, 36, Bikani Yadaiah, 35, H Keshavulu, 33 and Motha Strinu, 35.

Maheshwaram inspector M. Madhusudhan told Deccan Chronicle that the accident happened due to the van driver’s rash driving.

"The driver lost control, entered the right-side lane and rammed into the car head on. He was tested for drunken driving but the result was negative," he said.

Police said the victims, all caterers, belonged to Pothepalli in Veldanda mandal. They came to the city on Thursday to cook for a function in Champapet.

They were heading home in their car when the accident happened. Ramaswamy, Yadaiah and Keshavulu died on the spot while Srinu succumbed when he was being rushed to a hospital, police said.

The van driver has been identified as Shaik Jhany Miya from Nalgonda district. He has been detained for further investigation.

...
Tags: srisailam, maheshwaram, nagarkurnool, m. madhusudhan reddy, nalgonda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Special chief secretary (Energy) K.Vijayanand explained that ECBC buildings consume 25 per cent less energy while super ECBC buildings reduce energy consumption to 50 per cent. “Super ECBC buildings can easily become net zero in energy consumption,” he remarked. — Facebook

AP’s Super Energy Conservation building to be a model for India

Five persons were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts. (By Arrangement)

5 killed in road mishaps in Vizag

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Friday and invited him to participate in the Brahmotsavams at Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple in Srikalahasti from February 13 to 26. (Photo by ARRANGEMENT)

Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams invitation to CM Jagan

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy ridiculed MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy for claiming to be the YSRC MLA candidate from Nellore Rural segment.

Kotamreddy wants TD MLAs who joined YSRC to quit



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

6-yr-old gangraped by 3 minor boys in Telangana

The girls’ neighbour noticed that the three boys were taking the victim into a house and then returning after a while. Because they generally played in the open, the boys taking the girl into a house made her suspicious.(Photo: AFP)

Elderly man dragged on road by scooter-borne youth fleeing after accident

The scooter rider identified as Sahil, hit Muthappa's SUV from behind, and when he attempted to question the former, he tried to escape. (Photo By Arrangement)

Andhra Pradesh: CBI ASP Ram Singh back on Vivekananda Reddy case

Vivekananda Reddy (DC file image)

Woman attacked by daughter's ex-boyfriend in Hyderabad dies

Police said that Shobha and her daughter Vaibhavi were attacked with a knife by Sandeep Kumar alias Babloo at their residence in Aditya Nagar, Miyapur on Tuesday morning. (Representational image:DC)

Two international drug peddlers nabbed in joint operation

Both the peddlers were caught red-handed by police while they were waiting near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet to hand over the drugs to customers. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->