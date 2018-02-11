Man posing as IT official raids at house of Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa

Man posed as I-T official who tried to raid Deepa’s house. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Taking a cue from Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26, Bollywood movie, a man posing as income tax department officer tried to raid former chief minister Jayalalitha’s niece J. Deepa’s residence at T. Nagar in Chennai, on Saturday.

A man wearing blue shirt and spectacles introduced himself as Nithish Kumar to Deepa’s husband Madavan and claimed to be an income tax department official, on Saturday early morning.

“He had shown identity card and orders for searching the premises that later came to know as a sham,”

At the time when the ‘I-T official’ visited the house, Deepa, who is running a party of her own, had gone for a medical treatment. Meanwhile, mediapersons and police personnel from the Mambalam police station had started to throng at the residence.

Also, more than 50 police personnel have deployed to protect the fake officer and to control media and Deepa’s supporters.

The story had started to throw more twists when Deepa’s attorney Swami Chinnapillai appeared and asked many questions to the ‘visiting officer’.

According to Madavan, the ‘officer’ had started to blabber when his attorney continued with a spate of questions. With his impersonation exposed, the fake officer started to flee the spot and even ‘leapfrogged’ the compound wall. Police were unable to catch the impersonator.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the fake officer had visited the local police station and sought police protection to conduct his ‘raid’ peacefully. The police have registered a case on the complaint from Madavan and are investigating.