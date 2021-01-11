Nation Crime 11 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh polic ...
Andhra Pradesh police issue notices to landowners not to organize cockfights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 11, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
The police levelled the grounds and the fields where some of the organisers were making preparations for the cockfights
 East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that a task force has been formed to curb the cockfights and a campaign is being conducted by the police personnel in the villages to discourage them to attend cockfights as they were against the law. (Representational DC Photo)

KAKINADA: Police have intensified their drive against the organisation of cockfights during the Sankranti festival by identifying grounds where the traditional fight was organised last year and by warning people against allowing their land to be used for organising the cockfights.

The police levelled the grounds and the fields where some of the organisers were making preparations for the cockfights. The East Godavari police destroyed the grounds under Thondangi, Samalkot and Allavaram police station limits on Monday.

 

Allavaram sub-inspector B. Prabhakar said notices were issued to 60 farmers, who had allowed their land to be used for cockfights last year, in his police station limits. He also warned them not to lease or allow gamblers to organise cockfights. “If the orders were violated, action would be taken according to law,” he said.

He said 50 persons, who allegedly organised or participated in cockfights last year, were taken in Bound-over. “If they will participate or organize the cockfights, stringent action would be taken against them,” he said.

 

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that a task force has been formed to curb the cockfights and a campaign is being conducted by the police personnel in the villages to discourage them to attend cockfights as they were against the law.

Asmi said the police are encouraging the people to participate in different games such as Kabaddi, Cricket, Badminton which helps them to maintain their health. He requested the people to celebrate the festival with their family members, relatives and friends without involving in gambling.

 

West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naick said the police, women welfare officers in villages, village secretaries and ward volunteers and also NGOs should create awareness among the people on Sankranti festival and against cockfights.

