Nation, Crime

Kamala Mills fire: Owner of Mojo’s Bistro pub seen in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jan 11, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Yug Pathak, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, has already been arrested.
Yug Tuli
 Yug Tuli

Hyderabad: Yug Tuli, who is wanted by the police in the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire accident case in which 14 people died, was seen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday.

Tuli, 28, is the owner of Mojo’s Bistro, one of the pubs that police said violated fire safety norms. “He was seen in CCTV footage of the RGI Airport and we were notified about the same. Following which we deputed officials to trace him,” said Mumbai Police DCP, Zone-III Virendra Mishra.

 

The Mumbai police had initially registered a case against the owners of 1Above, an adjoining pub where all the 14 deaths took place.

After getting the report from the forensics, the police registered a case against the owners of Mojo’s Bistro as well. Yug Pathak, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, has already been arrested.

Police is looking out for the other owners, as well as the proprietors of 1 Above.

Mr Mishra said the Mumbai Police received information that Tuli was driving from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Hyderabad. “We found the car he travelled in from Mumbai. He was seen with his wife at the airport. We suspect that they wanted to board a flight from Hyderabad to go somewhere but he changed his mind and went back, as seen in the CCTV footage. We suspect he is residing at some relative’s place here in Hyderabad.”

The fire broke out in the early hours of December 29, on the top floor of a building inside the shopping-office-restaurant complex of Kamala Mills in Mumbai’s Lower Parel.

We have no info on Mumbai man: Cops 
According to preliminary investigations,a hookah at Mojo’s Bistro is believed to have set off the fire, which then spread to 1Above. Exits were found to be blocked forcing people to seek refuge in a toilet where most of the deaths occurred. 

Though the Mumbai police claim they have been talking to their Hyderabad counterparts, police here in the city said they had no information about the wanted man.

Tags: kamala mills fire
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




