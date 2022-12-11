  
Nation, Crime

32 held in Adibatla medico kidnap case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 11, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 7:53 am IST
Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that a total of 36 suspects had been identified. (Twitter)
HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police said it had arrested 31 persons involved in the kidnap a medico from her residence in Adibatla on Friday. The prime suspect, Kodudula Naveen Reddy, founder of the tea stall franchise Mr. Tea, who instigated his staffers and other associates to attack the medico’s residence, is still at large.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that a total of 36 suspects had been identified. Stringent action would be taken against them, he said. They were booked for kidnap, attempt to murder, rioting, house trespass, among others.

“Nobody will be spared and a fast track trial will be conducted in the case. We are also invoking the Preventive Detention Act against them,” Bhagwat said.

He said the victim, Dr Vaishali Reddy, was rescued within six hours of her kidnap. She attended her examination on Saturday, he said.

On Friday, the kidnapping of Dr Vaishali Reddy from her residence at Turkayamjal, Adibatla, had ended with a high drama with her rescue by the Rachakonda police. It was revealed that her family was preparing for her engagement ceremony when, upon learning about the same, Naveen Reddy, mobilised a crowd, ransacked her house, beat up her father and kidnapped the medico.

Meanwhile, a court document from the Additional Family Judge of an LB Nagar court revealed that Naveen Reddy had mentioned Dr Vaishali Reddy as his wife and that he had married her August 4, 2021, and that she was the clutches of her parents. When asked, police said that this claim would be examined after the arrest of Naveen Reddy.

The arrested persons were identified as Nagaram Bhanu Prakash, Rathod Sainadh , Nagaram Karthik, Ganoji Prasad, Kothi Hari, Rathod Avinash, Arigela Raju, Sonu Kumar Paswan, Mohammad Irfan, Neelesh Kumar Yadav, Bittu Kumar Paswan, Punna Nikhil, Eslavath Anil, Mahesh Kumar Yadav, MD Rizwan, Javed Hussain, Md. Ibarar, Boddupally Satheesh, Mohammad Mukram, Biswajit Amgothu Yoginder, Narra Gopichand, Battu Yeswanth Reddy, Muppala Mahesh, Vankayalapati Manideep, Boni Siddu, Shivarala Ramesh, Maligireddy Srikanth Reddy, Jadav Rajender, Merasani Sainadh, and Dameragadda Shashi Kiran.

The dental student, Dr Vaishali Reddy, who was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Adibatla on Friday morning, alleged on Saturday that the accused, Kodudula Naveen Reddy, had threatened that he would kill her father if she did not marry him. She also refuted the allegations made by him that they were married.

She spoke to the media on Saturday following a report about a court document submitted by Naveen Reddy claiming that they were married on August 4, 2021. Her parents had said that Naveen Reddy was cooking up stories.

“I got acquainted with Naveen Reddy during the lockdown when we used to play badminton near my house. In about two months, told me that he liked me and wanted to marry me. I declined his proposal and he asked a family friend, Buchi Reddy, to befriend me,” Dr Vaishali Reddy said.

About the alleged marriage claim, she said, “I was undergoing a dental treatment at the Army College of Dental Science (ACDS) (at the time Naveen Reddy claimed they were married). I also have evidence of the same. The photographs he made public were through a fake Instagram account, he had morphed them. We had filed a complaint he was found guilty,” she alleged.

She said that on Friday, Naveen Reddy had kidnapped her and threatened to kill her father. “His gang came home at around 11.40 am and carried me to the car. In the car, he was accompanied by six other men. They attacked my parents in front of me and beat me up in the car every time I shouted for help. Reddy punched me in my eye, slapped and pulled me by my hair,” said Dr Vaishali Reddy said.

Tags: medico kidnap, hyderabad crime, rachakonda police, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


