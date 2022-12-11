  
Nation, Crime

Drunken SI knocked on the neighbours door faces action, internal report submitted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 11, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 7:19 am IST
When the SI refused to leave the premises, the family members tied him to a tree and informed the police. (Image credit: Social media)
 When the SI refused to leave the premises, the family members tied him to a tree and informed the police. (Image credit: Social media)

HYDERABAD: The Mahbubnagar district police have suspended sub-inspector Srinivasulu from duty after he was tied to a tree when drunk by a Jedcherla resident. An internal report has apparently recommended strict action against him for violating rules and damaging the police image.

Sources said that a few days ago, Rajapur sub-inspector Srinivasulu had consumed liquor and was dropped by his driver near his house at the Housing Board Colony in Jedcharla. Instead of heading home, Srinivasulu knocked on his neighbour’s door at around midnight.

The owner opened the door and noticed a drunk. He did not recognise the SI who was in plain clothes, and started arguing with him. When the SI refused to leave the premises, the family members tied him to a tree and informed the police.

A police team that went to the spot and identified the man as SI Srinivasulu and informed senior officials, sources said. Once freed, he tried to jump over the compound wall and escape. Based on a report from the police personnel, senior officials suspended Srinivasulu and ordered an internal inquiry. A report has now been submitted recommending serious against the police official.

...
Tags: hyderabad police, drunk police, hyderabad crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


