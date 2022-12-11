  
Cops empowered to fight drugs, narcotics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 7:34 am IST
  The Telangana police will be further strengthened to tackle increasing drugs and narcotics related crimes in the state with a two-pronged strategy. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana police will be further strengthened to tackle increasing drugs and narcotics related crimes in the state with a two-pronged strategy — one making the force even more technologically capable, and two, by filling up 3,966 vacancies in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

These were among the decisions taken by the state Cabinet meet that was chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday at Pragati Bhavan.

The Cabinet discussed in some detail how drugs, and narcotic substances, including ganja were impacting the future of youth and decided to follow up on the already set up anti-narcotics wing by adding more human and technological support.

Describing that controlling crime in the current scenario of emerging changes in the society, use of technology by criminals, and the way crimes are being committed warrant such additional measures, the Cabinet said it instructed the home department to start the process to fill up the 3,966 posts.

The Cabinet also approved setting up more police stations in the three police commissionerates in the state capital, and new circles and divisions for effective administration and crime control.

