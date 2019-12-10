Nation Crime 10 Dec 2019 40-year-old woman ra ...
40-year-old woman raped for years since she was 4, takes uncle to court: Police

The woman in her complaint had also alleged that the sons of the accused and other relatives had threatened to kill her.
Raped repeatedly by her maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: Raped repeatedly by her maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court.

The woman alleged that she was first sexually abused in 1981 when she was 4-years-old and was made to undergo three abortions by the time she reached Class 10.

 

Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal framed charges against the man saying it appears the alleged offences of rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code are made out against the accused, who is also the husband of the victim's step sister.

The woman had lodged an FIR against the accused in 2016.

The victim told a trial court that the man had raped her first in 1981 which continued till she reached Class 10 when her last abortion was done and that he has been harassing her for sex ever since she got divorced in August 2014.

The woman said that she had told her mother and other family members about the acts of the man, who was her maternal uncle, but no one came forward for her help and instead she was scolded by every one for complaining and was asked not to tell anybody else.

She said that later her step sister was married off to him and they kept staying in her house after which the accused used to harass her on a regular basis.

The woman said in her complaint that in 2016 she was not allowed to attend her mother's funeral and was asked to accede to demands of the accused for seeing her for the last time.

The woman in her complaint had also alleged that the sons of the accused and other relatives had threatened to kill her.

The counsel for accused submitted before court that he was conceding with the charges against the accused but asserted that no charge be made out against other people in the case because the allegations were general and vague.

 

