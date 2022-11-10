  
Nation, Crime

ED raids granite firms in Karimnagar, Gangula cuts short Dubai trip

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
 According to sources, around 10 teams from both departments, including women officials, conducted search operations in various granite companies in Karimnagar district on Thursday . — Representational image/DC

Warangal: Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) officials raided granite companies in Baopet, Kothapally mandal, allegedly owned by BC welfare minister and Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, for the second day in a row on Thursday over alleged tax evasion and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

According to sources, around 10 teams from both departments, including women officials, conducted search operations in various granite companies in Karimnagar district on Thursday and plan to continue their operations in the district for a few more days. It is also reported that some ED and IT officials are conducting raids in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

The ED raided Gangula Kamalakar's properties on Wednesday in connection with illegal mining and money laundering. Following a series of raids, the BC welfare minister cut short his family's trip to Dubai to make himself available to central investigating agencies. Soon after his arrival, the minister accused BJP leaders of fabricating baseless allegations against him, while denying receiving any notices from investigating agencies.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar, Kamalakar stated that he is willing to provide any type of document that the investigating authorities require. "When the officials came to raid my house, it was I who asked them to open the lock, enter the house, and check any lockers," he explained.

Meanwhile, members of the Munnurukapu community staged a dharna and burnt down an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the raids, alleging that the BJP leaders are attempting to malign the image of their leaders because they are unable to tolerate the political growth of leaders from their community.

 

