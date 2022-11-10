  
Nation Crime 10 Nov 2022 Delhi liquor policy ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi liquor policy case: ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma director

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 10, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 10:18 am IST
Sharath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma (Image credit: Youtube)
 Sharath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma (Image credit: Youtube)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who are probing the Delhi liquor scam case, have detained two businessmen from Hyderabad. The agency took custody of Aurobindo Pharma Director P Sharath Reddy and businessman Vinay Babu. The two businessmen are shifted to the ED office in Hyderabad.

It was the third detention of businessmen from Hyderabad after the CBI arrested businessman Abhishek Boinpally. Even as the ED officials did not confirm the arrest, a team of ED officials today morning picked up two businessmen Sharath Reddy and Vinay Babu from their residences and shifted to ED office in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

Earlier, the ED questioned Sharath Reddy on September 21, 22 and 23 in Delhi in connection with the case. The agency found that Sharath Reddy and Vinay had done transactions in connection with Delhi liquor business.

Similarly, the ED and Income Tax department officials also conduct raids on the residence of MP Gayatri Ravi at Srinagar colony and his business firms in Karimnagar. These raids are taking place in connection with the irregularities that took place in the granite business.

In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company Indospirit.

The agency early this month raided the premises of a PA of Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and later questioned him at its office in Delhi.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

...
Tags: delhi excise policy, money laundering case, aurobindo pharma
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

CBI arrests Hyderabad based businessman in Delhi Liquor scam case
ED arrests Indospirit Group MD Sameer Mahendru in Delhi liquor scam case

Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Missing 3-year boy traced in a day

The Election Commission of India (ECI) commenced a special brief revision of electoral rolls across the country to enrol unenrolled eligible citizens. (Representational DC image)

Electors awareness rally held in Tirupati

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive searches at the offices of the Salarpuria Sattva Group and froze assets worth Rs 49.99 crore. (Photo: Representational Image)

ED raids Salarpuria Sattva Group, freezes Rs 50 crore

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex at Amaravati. (Image: www.hc.ap.nic.in)

Sarpanches move HC for being ignored by MLAs



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two arrested for raping minor

A case was booked based on a complaint from the girl and her mother under sections 363, 376-DA, 342, 324, 506 r/w 34 of the IPC and sections 12 and 5 r/w 6 of the PoCSO Act of 2012. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

Notorious drug supplier from Goa arrested by Hyderabad cops, J-NEW sleuths

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said that the police caught Nunes after a two-month operation. (Photo By Arrangement)

Terror accused held trial blast at Shivamogga

News

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'

File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->