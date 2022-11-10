  
Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA raids several places across Tamil Nadu

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:14 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:14 am IST
The National Investigation Agency which is probing the car cylinder explosion in Coimbatore recently, conducted searches at several places in the city and across Tamil Nadu (Representational image: ANI)
Coimbatore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the car cylinder explosion in front of a temple here recently, conducted searches at several places in the city and across Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The searches were carried out by a team that arrived from Chennai and Kochi at over 30 places in the city including Kottaimedu, Ukkadam, Ponvizhanagar and Rathinapuri as part of the state-wide searches at 45 locations, police said.

The city police which investigated the case had seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Jameesha Mubin, who died in the explosion on October 23 including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah's name will be uprooted.

Police also arrested six associates of Mubin, who had helped him to purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house.

The explosion was termed as 'Lone wolf' attack, police said.

The targets of the searches were said to be some suspects who had connections with a few banned organisations, police, who refused to share more details, said.

