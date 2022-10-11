  
Raped accused inspector dismissed from service

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 7:46 am IST
HYDERABAD: City police commissioner C.V. Anand dismissed former Marredpally station house officer K. Nageswara Rao who was charged with rape, sexual assaulting and kidnap of a woman. Nageswara Rao was dismissed for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and failing to uphold the law.

The inspector was accused of raping the woman and attempting to kill her with his service weapon  after entering into her house in Sri Venkateswara Colony in Hastinapuram. After her husband returned home, the inspector allegedly threatened to kill the couple. The victim lodged a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police. Subsequently, Anand suspended Nageshwar Rao and the accused police officer was sent to judicial custody.

In a statement, Anand said, “He (Nageswara Rao) has a criminal bent of mind which is amply proved and he would go to any extent to intimidate, threaten, and influence the victims and witnesses.”

The police commissioner said there would not be a conducive environment to conduct a free and fair investigation because the standard department inquiry could take a long time and there was likely to be interaction between Nageswara Rao and the victims and witnesses that could be intimidating to them. “It is reasonable to dismiss Nageswara Rao from service,” said Anand.

Anand said the Hyderabad police took severe action against 55 delinquent police officers and personnel between December 25, 2021, and October 7, 2022, punishing them with dismissal from duty, removal from service, compulsory retirement and termination of probation. Anand further stated that misuse of authority or position will be handled seriously and will not be tolerated, and that all police personnel should maintain discipline and operate in accordance with the law, rules, and regulations.

Asked about the dismissal, A.L. Narayana, legal consultant and criminal law advocate, said that the Supreme Court had made a distinction between a criminal trial and disciplinary action initiated as per the report of the inquiry officer appointed by the department.

He said the apex court had said that that the punishment awarded to the accused must be commensurate with the misconduct alleged, and hence continuing of service indicated the incorrigibility and complete unfitness for holding office.

