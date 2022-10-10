CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi Liquor scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who are investigating the Delhi liquor scam case, arrested Hyderabad based businessman Boinapally Abhishek. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who are investigating the Delhi liquor scam case, arrested Hyderabad based businessman Boinapally Abhishek today. Abhishek was one of the directors of Robin Distribution LLP which was incorporated on July 12, 2022.

In a statement, the CBI officials stated that they have arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. The accused will be produced before the Competent Court.

It was the second arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor scam case. Earlier, the agency arrested Aam Aadmi Party former leader and businessman Vijay Nair in Mumbai.