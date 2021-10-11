Nation Crime 10 Oct 2021 Govt keeps tab on la ...
Govt keeps tab on land grabbers in Kadapa

Rajampet sub-collector Ketan Garg recently set up a special cell called 'Bhooraksha' to collect details of encroachment of government lands
Earlier, some key revenue officials were accused of collaborating with land grabbers and encouraging encroachment on hundreds of acres of government land. Representational Image. (DC File Image)
Kadapa: Land grabbers and the revenue officials who work hand in glove with the offenders in Rajampet revenue division of Kadapa district are said to be losing sleep as details of massive government land encroachments are being reported to the Chief Minister's office from time to time.

Rajampet sub-collector Ketan Garg recently set up a special cell called ‘Bhooraksha’ to collect details of encroachment of government lands. If anyone provides information to this special cell, the concerned revenue officials go themselves and identify the encroachments there. Especially in Obulavaripalli, Railwaykoduru, Chitvel, Nandalur, Vontimitta and other mandals, government lands are being encroached on a large scale. Earlier, some key revenue officials were accused of collaborating with land grabbers and encouraging encroachment on hundreds of acres of government land. It was against this backdrop that two tehsildars were transferred a few months ago.

 

A village revenue officer (VRO) was instrumental in getting 2.6 acres of government land worth crores of rupees online in the name of another person in Mannur revenue village in Rajampet town. It is rumoured that the VRO took possession of the land through illegal means. Also, on the way to Poli, Tallapaka, Mannur and Palam road, several leaders are occupying large tracts of government land. It is learnt that information has reached the Chief Minister’s office that about 10 leaders were involved in land grabbing in Rajampet mandal. There are allegations that two leaders vied with each other in Sundupalli mandal to occupy government lands and hills in the Bahuda river basin.

 

An NRI encroached Yallapurajupalle hill in Nandalur mandal and planted mango trees. In Chapalavaripalle, a leader occupied 30 acres of government land and is reportedly cultivating various crops. Many leaders in Lebaka, Pottapi, Chintarajupalle and Idigapalle areas cultivate about 200 acres of government land.  

Government lands were also occupied in several villages in Vontimitta, Railwaykoduru, Chitvel and Obulavaripalli mandals. Government lands in Ketharaju Palle, Vattalur, Thippayapalle and Ananthasamudram villages in Pullampeta mandal were encroached on a large scale. A tahsildar in the revenue division told this newspaper that they were sending reports to the sub collector and the joint collector regarding land grabbing that came to their notice.

 

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


