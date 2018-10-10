Married woman burns 13-yr-old boy’s genitals with hot tongs for resisting sex: Cops

The incident was reported from a village called Chapraula. The woman is missing. Representational image. (Twitter Screengrab/ @noidapolice)

Noida: A woman was charged on Tuesday after she allegedly held a 13-year-old boy captive in her home in Greater Noida near Delhi and hurt his genitals with hot tongs for resisting sex, police said.

The incident was reported from a village called Chapraula. The woman is missing.

The teen's mother has said the woman, a married neighbor, had repeatedly made sexual advances, a police officer said.

"The married woman, apparently in her late 20s, had lured the boy to her house in the afternoon last Friday when she was alone," the official said.

A complaint was filed on Tuesday and the woman has been charged with hurting the boy with a weapon), wrongful confinement, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The woman has also been booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

"The police are investigating the matter from all angles. The delay in approaching the police leaves several questions unanswered," he added.