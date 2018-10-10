search on deccanchronicle.com
65-yr-old self proclaimed godman ‘rapes, impregnates’ 19-yr-old J&K woman

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2018, 10:25 am IST
'The 65-year-old accused is from Mathura and is on the run. We are looking for him,' police said.
 The woman underwent a cesarean and delivered a stillborn at the government hospital in Jammu. (Representational Image)

Jammu: A 19-year-old woman has accused a self-proclaimed godman of repeatedly raping her for the last one year in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the accused, the police said.

"The 65-year-old accused is from Mathura and is on the run. We are looking for him," a police officer said.

 

On October 6, the woman, a resident of a village at Reasi town, complained of severe pain in the abdomen and was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred her to Jammu citing pregnancy complications.

The woman underwent a cesarean and delivered a stillborn at the government hospital in Jammu. She later alleged she was repeatedly raped over the past year by the man, who was working as a priest at the village temple, the police officer said.

He said the accused has left the village and the police have formed teams to search for him.

