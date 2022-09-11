Youth comes under wheel of a truck heading for Ganesh immersion

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student succumbed to injuries after he came under the wheels of a truck trailer while going for the Ganesh idol immersion in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim, G Jaisai, along with the organiser G Praveen, their relatives and friends were on their way to Hussainsagar when the accident occurred.

Around 1.20 am, the driver, Senthil Kumar Armigham, halted the truck at Abids. As Sai was getting down to distribute prasad to bystanders, the driver started the vehicle and Sai came under the wheels, said his friend Rajesh Tiwari.

Sai died on the spot, a plate of prasad still in his hand.

Jaisai, a resident of Aliabad, Shalibanda, was pursuing his second year of interior designing from Vasavi Interior College, Ameerpet, police said..

"He had left along with neighbours for the immersion, like he does every year,'' said N. Neha, a friend of the victim.

Sai's father G. Ravi Kumar said, “I received a call from Sai's friend Vishal stating that Sai had met with an accident and was in serious condition.” Later, the Abids police asked him to rush to the Osmania General Hospital.

“When i reached the hospital I was told that he was dead,” Ravi Kumar said.

“The driver all of a sudden started the truck without warning and without checking that the wheels were clear due to which I lost my son,” Ravi Kumar said.

Sai's sister G. Neha was in deep shock and not in a position to speak.

“We recorded the statements of four eye witnesses. All of them gave statements against the truck driver,” said Abids inspector B. Prasad. Police took the driver into custody and booked a case of causing death by negligence and culpable homicide against him.The victim's body Was shifted to the Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem.