 LIVE !  :  Bookmark the page, watch it live here with key updates at 10:30pm IST- iPhone 11 Launch LIVE: Catch it here at 10:30pm
 
Nation Crime 10 Sep 2019 West Bengal: BJP wor ...
Nation, Crime

West Bengal: BJP worker accuses police of stealing her husband's body

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2019, 8:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 8:26 pm IST
Complaints were lodged against hospital and the police for taking the body to Birbhum and not informing Gorai's wife about the development.
(Photo: Representational image)
  (Photo: Representational image)

Kolkata: The widow of a BJP worker who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday night has accused the Bengal police of stealing her husband’s body to prevent her from taking it to the party’s headquarters in deference to his last wish, Hindustan Times reported.

Swarup Gorai was allegedly shot by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Birbhum district last Friday. His body was later taken to N R S Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for post mortem.

 

Complaints were lodged against hospital authorities and the police for taking the body to Birbhum and not informing Gorai's wife about the development.

BJP leaders also decided to move court on Wednesday, alleging the police took the body only to prevent them from taking it to the state BJP office.

On Monday evening, China wanted to take the body to the BJP office from the hospital before proceeding to their village about 160 km away north of Kolkata.

But the police was allegedly apprehensive of the law and order situation said the body should be taken directly to his native village. As neither China nor the BJP agreed to the suggestion, the police allegedly asked them to collect the body in the morning.

After Gorai’s family members and BJP leaders left the hospital, the police allegedly took the body to Birbhum district at night, kept it at Bolpur sub divisional hospital and informed the deceased’s family members to take possession of it.

They also pasted an appeal on the walls of the house urging the family members to take the body for cremation. Gorai’s family members, however, tore up the paper. The police later pasted the letter at several prominent spots in the area including the local bus stand.

On Tuesday morning, Gorai’s wife, China and a few BJP leaders reached N R S Hospital in Kolkata, and they lodged a complaint with the hospital’s deputy superintendent Dwaipayan Biswas when they were told that the body was taken to Birbhum district.

“I was supposed to take the body at 7 am. They told me last evening that I should come to take it this morning. But when I came here I was told that the body has been taken to Nanoor. But I was not informed. How was the body handed over to the police without my consent? They (the police) stole my husband’s body,” China Gorai was quoted by Hindustan Times.

“The wife of the deceased has said that her husband’s body would be handed over at 7 am on Tuesday. But when she came here, the body was not there,” said Debjit Sarkar, the head of BJP Yuva Morcha in the state.

From the hospital, China Gorai and BJP leaders – former Lok Sabha MP Anupam Hazra, state unit vice-president Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury and BJP Yuva Morcha chief Debjit Sarkar – went to Entally police station and lodged a police complaint.

“Initially the police were reluctant to accept the complaint but when insisted by our lawyers present there, they accepted it. We will take legal recourse and move to Calcutta High Court on Wednesday or Thursday against the role of the police,” said Roy Chowdhury.

“How could the hospital authorities hand over the body to the police? The police actually stole the body,” said Roy Chowdhury.

In Birbhum, BJP district president Shyamapada Mondal said that after Gorai’s widow and brother returned to the village on Tuesday evening, they would speak to them and decide on whether to proceed with the cremation at all, or keep the body in the morgue.

Shyam Singh, Birbhum’s superintendent of police said that they have acted according to rules. On Monday, he had said that police have arrested three men for their role in Gorai’s murder. They were sent to police custody for five days by a district court on Monday.

...
Tags: tmc, bjp, birbhum
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Elections to local bodies should be made mandatory, says Vice President

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

Other leaders who spoke included Lok Jan Shakti Party President and Union Minister Ram Vilast Paswan, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal, BJD leader Pinaki Mishra, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and AIADMK leader Navaneethakrishnan. (Photo: ANI)

Opposition leaders pay glowing tributes to Jaitley

‘I will always feel at loss after his death because he was an encyclopaedia on Indian history, the administration which he used to tell us about the history and guide us towards the final decision,’ PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Never thought I would have to pay homage to Jaitley my younger friend: Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Rs 38 cr swindled by Bengaluru Goldman Sachs official to pay off poker debt

According to the police complaint, Ashwani Jhunjhunwala had used his three subordinates Gaurav Mishra, Abhishek Yadav and Sujith Appaiah to swindle money. He had allegedly logged on to their office systems on the pretext of training them. (Photo: LinkedIn | @ashwani-jhunjhunwala)

IIT Kanpur professor removed after foreign student accuses him of misconduct

The institute said it had a zero-tolerance policy against any ‘deviant behaviour’ and strict action would be initiated once the recommendations of the panel were submitted. (Photo: File)

On her way to temple, minor girl abducted, gangraped in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

She narrated the incident to her parents, following which police were informed. (Photo: Representational)

Jobless Mumbai man kills sister-in-law, toddler nephew; held

Narrating the incident, the officer said Suresh allegedly smothered Jaishree and her son Avinash with a pillow one after another on Monday night. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi man kills infant daughter after fight with wife: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 21-day-old daughter following a fight with his wife in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham