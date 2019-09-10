Nation Crime 10 Sep 2019 Pune techie's w ...
Nation, Crime

Pune techie's wife, undergoing treatment, slits daughter's wrists: Police

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 8:52 am IST
According to a police official, Shweta's brother and her parents were present in the flat when the incident happened.
 A 36-year-old woman undergoing a psychological treatment allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slashing her wrists with a kitchen knife at their home in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, police said. (Representational Image)

Pune: A 36-year-old woman, who is undergoing a psychological treatment, allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slashing her wrists with a kitchen knife at their home in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, police said.

The accused Shweta Patil, wife of a software engineer, has been arrested after the incident which happened in afternoon in Tawre Colony area.

 

The child has been identified as Akshara Amit Patil.

According to a police official, Shweta's brother and her parents were present in the flat when the incident happened.

He said Shweta, her husband Amit Patil, and Akshara were supposed to fly to Chennai on Monday for some visa procedure, as Amit was recently transferred to the USA by his firm.

"The couple had earlier lived in the US and Akshara was born there, before they shifted to Pune. Amit was recently transferred to the USA again and the family was supposed to fly to Chennai for some visa procedure," said the officer.

Amit, who went to the airport earlier in the day, had asked Shweta's parents and brother to drop her and his daughter Akshara to the airport in the afternoon, he said.

The officer said Shweta allegedly took the daughter inside the kitchen around 12.45 pm and slashed her wrists using a knife, resulting in her death.

He said the accused Shweta was undergoing a psychological treatment.

She has been arrested on the complaint of her brother and sent for a medical check-up.

