search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Haryana woman constable raped, blackmailed by cop, his brother

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 8:34 am IST
The woman alleged that the accused has been blackmailing her for money and sexual favours as he has objectionable photographs of her.
The complainant further alleged that in June 2017, Joginder introduced her to his brother-- a head constable with Faridabad Police-- who too allegedly raped her, Akram said. (Representational)
 The complainant further alleged that in June 2017, Joginder introduced her to his brother-- a head constable with Faridabad Police-- who too allegedly raped her, Akram said. (Representational)

Chandigarh: A woman head constable with Haryana Police has accused a man and his brother, who too is a head constable, of raping and blackmailing her, an official said on Sunday.

Following the rape case being filed at women's police station, Palwal on Saturday, a probe was launched, Palwal SP, Waseem Akram said.

 

However, he denied the rumours that the woman was raped inside a police station as reported by a section of the media.

"The woman head constable has complained that she came in contact with the main accused Joginder alias Mintu of Alawalpur, Palwal in 2014. She had first met him in Mahendergarh," Akram said quoting the complaint by the woman.

"She stated that they were in touch since then and Joginder had allegedly repeatedly raped her during her posting in Faridabad, Jind and Palwal," he added.

The complainant further alleged that in June 2017, Joginder introduced her to his brother-- a head constable with Faridabad Police-- who too allegedly raped her, Akram said.

She alleged that Joginder has been blackmailing her for money and sexual favours as he possesses objectionable photographs of her and threatens to post them on social media.

"During the investigation, it has been found that the accused Joginder is married and has two children. The complainant is also married," he said.

Tags: haryana police, rape, social media, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cholera outbreak kills 10 people in Zimbabwe

Clemence Duri, Harare city’s health director said more than 300 people had been hospitalised.
 

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photo: AP)
 

Genes are key to academic success, says study

Researchers found educational achievement to be highly stable throughout schooling, meaning that most students who started off well in primary school continued to do well until graduation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Odisha's first transgender civil servant plans marriage after 377 order

Aishwarya, formerly named as Ratikanta Pradhan, had come out successful in Odisha Public Service Commission conducted Odisha Financial Service examination in 2010. She is now posted as the Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) in Paradip. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
 

Will the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 'Hide Notch' option return?

Nokia recently launched its latest smartphone — Nokia 6.1 Plus in India and the Android One smartphone has already received the August security update.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Miscreant uses pepper spray to robbed woman

A woman was robbed of her gold chain by an unidentified bike-borne robber after he used pepper spray on her in Madeshnagar in Byadarahalli police station limits on Saturday morning. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Gold chain stolen from elderly woman in hospital

On Saturday morning, her son Laxma Reddy noticed that a four tola gold chain worn by his mother was missing and lodged a complaint with the RGI Airport police on Sunday. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Minor assaults 5-year-old girl

“During the girl’s recent stay earlier this week, Farhana’s son took her to the terrace when nobody was around and sexually assaulted her. (Representional Image)

Attention diversion: Rs 3.5L robbed from car

The driver got down and found Rs 10 and Rs 50 currency notes under the car and while he was collecting them, one of them took the bag and fled. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Two bike thieves arrested

As the policemen went to arrest them, the duo tried to attack the cops with knives, but the police overpowered and arrested them. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham