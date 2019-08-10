Nation Crime 10 Aug 2019 3 arrested for rapin ...
3 arrested for raping 14-year-old Meghalaya girl in Gurgaon: Cops

ANI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
The police have arrested two men for raping her and a woman for conspiring in the case.
Gurgaon: A 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya was allegedly raped by a group of men in Gurgaon. The police have arrested two men for raping her and a woman for conspiring in the case.

The girl had arrived in the city on August 3.

 

"The girl was raped at Rajendra Park by the men a few days back. We have arrested two men - Bhupinder and Om Prakash. A woman named Ritu has also been put behind bars for conspiring against the girl," senior police officer Shamsher Singh was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

"The girl was offered a beer and upon drinking it, she passed out. After this, she was raped," police officer said.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

