Marredpally SHO booked for rape

Hyderabad: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Marredpally, K. Nageswara Rao, was booked for rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder and kidnaping of a woman, the wife of a person he arrested, while he was in the Task Force department.

The Rachakonda Police booked cases against him and deployed teams to trace his whereabouts. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad city police officials placed him under suspension.

The episode came to light when the couple allegedly escaped from the clutches of the inspector while he was taking them in his car by threatening with his revolver and met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday morning.

Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Mahesh Bhagwat said that the case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping and Arms Act was reported at the Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits on the intervening night of Thursday, where Inspector Nageswara Rao allegedly raped the wife of the accused arrested by him in the past.

Explaining the timeline of the case, the official said that in 2018, a case was registered against the victim’s husband by Nageswara Rao, while he was in the Commissioner’s Task Force of Hyderabad police.

“Later, the official hired the man to work at his farmhouse and paid him till February of 2021. One day, while he was at work at the farmhouse, his wife was forcibly brought to the farm house by the Inspector. However, the couple warned the inspector that they would inform his family if he did not stop harassing them. The inspector relented,” said the Commissioner.

However, an inspector, along with an SI and some constables took the husband to the Task Force office and allegedly beat him up, took his pictures and videos by placing ganja packets in his hand and threatened to register a false case against him if he tries to complain to Nageshwar Rao’s wife and let him off.

“On Wednesday, Nageshar Rao called the victim via WhatsApp and told her that he found her husband’s location at his native place and asked her to fulfil his sexual desires. The victim immediately called her husband but by then Nageshwar Rao had trespassed into the her house at Vanasthalipuram, beat her up and raped her. Her husband reached the place, kicked the door open and beat up the Inspector. Nageshwar Rao then threatened them with his revolver and injured the husband on his head with the weapon and threatened them to leave the city,” added the official.

He then took them away in his car, bearing the number TS 08 EA 0633, towards Ibrahimpatnam, when they met with an accident near Ibrahimpatnam lake during the wee hours of Friday. During the commotion of the accident, the couple escaped from his clutches and complained against him.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered by the Vanasthalipuram police under sections 452, 376(2), 307, 448, 365 of the IPC and section 30 of the Arms Act and took up the investigation.

“During the course of the investigation the victim was sent to medical examination and summoned the clues teams and collected useful clues at the scene of the offence for analysis by the forensic laboratories. The case is under investigation, Special teams are formed to arrest the absconding Inspector and a report has been initiated against him for taking departmental action by competent authority, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand,” concluded the commissioner.