Wishing for son, man kills two-year-old daughter

K. Prasad had banged the heads of his two daughters against the wall after a quarrel with his wife for not giving a birth to a son. (Photo:ANI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Angry at not having a male child, a man killed his two-year-old daughter and injured her older sister in a ghastly incident at Jodimamidivalasa village in Salur Mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Police said K. Prasad had banged the heads of his two daughters against the wall after a quarrel with his wife for not giving a birth to a son. The younger daughter Pravani died on the spot and the older Siri has been admitted to a hospital with injuries.

Prasad is a daily wage worker who had married Lakshmi six years ago. Fond of having sons, he started harassing his wife for giving birth to only girls. He frequently cited that he has no male heir to carry forward the family legacy. Though Lakshmi hoped her husband will reform, he did not change his attitude and continued harassing her.

On Friday night, Prasad picked up a fight with his wife Lakshmi over the same issue and resorted to the extreme step. The elder daughter’s condition is said to be stable in hospital.

Based on a complaint from Lakshmi, police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. The body of Pravani has been shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.