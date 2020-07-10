107th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

780,054

11,002

Recovered

483,348

6,795

Deaths

21,417

301

Maharashtra2305991272599667 Tamil Nadu122350741671700 Delhi104864781993213 Gujarat38419273131994 Uttar Pradesh3115620331845 Telangana2953617279324 Karnataka2887711878471 West Bengal2482316291827 Andhra Pradesh2381412154277 Rajasthan2221216877489 Haryana1936414505287 Madhya Pradesh1634112232634 Assam14033872724 Bihar139789792109 Odisha11201740767 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Crime 10 Jul 2020 Tablighi Jamaat: Del ...
Nation, Crime

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2020, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 1:38 pm IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each
Cases were slapped against several foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Old Delhi from March 10-13. PTI photo
 Cases were slapped against several foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Old Delhi from March 10-13. PTI photo

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here for allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

 

The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Friday, said advocate Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, appearing for the foreign nationals. 

Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment. The Criminal Procedure of Code allows plea bargaining for cases where the maximum punishment is imprisonment for seven years, where offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and when the offences are not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

During the hearing, all the foreign nationals were produced before the court through video conferencing.

 

...
Tags: tablighi jamaat, nizamuddin markaz, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A tourist waits for her luggage upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport, in the United Arab Emirates. PTI photo

Malayalis won't give up Gulf dreams despite job loss, financial crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (C), Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan with State Health Minister B Sriramulu (R) during their visit to a temporary COVID-19 care centre, at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Virus scare for Yediyurappa after Karnataka CMO staffers test positive for COVID-19

The file image of the elephant that died in the cracker accident.

Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, Kerala on cruel practices against animals

Telangana Secretariat building being demolished in Hyderabad. (Photo Credit- PTI)

Halt demolition of secretariat buildings till July 13: Telangana HC tells govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Vikas Dubey kin held in connection with Kanpur encounter

Police conduct checking near Bikhru village after an encounter with the criminals in Kanpur. PTI photo

3 cops in connection with Kanpur attack suspended, bounty on Vikas Dubey increased

Police personnel rest during a search operation near the residence of main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, in Kanpur. PTI photo

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

Representational image

Private hospital charged me 1.15 lakh per day without proper medication: Woman Doctor

Police personnel instruct people to maintain social distancing as they wait for their turn to give swab samples for COVID-19 test, outside a Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo

We give J&K militants every chance to surrender: Army commander

A jawan stands guard during an encounter with the militants in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham