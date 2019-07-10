K'taka: Minor girl pregnant after being repeatedly raped by 5 men

It is also learnt that members of the gang had threatened the girl not to divulge the matter to anyone. (Photo: File)

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old girl got pregnant after allegedly being raped repeatedly by five men in Vittal village in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim was at home after completing SSLC.

It is said that a gang of five men, including a gram panchayat personnel, used to sexually assault the girl continuously, as a result of which she is now six months pregnant.

It is also learnt that members of the gang had threatened the girl not to divulge the matter to anyone.

A case has been registered under Sections 376, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 3(1), W(1), (11) SC/ST Act, and POCSO Act at the Vittal police station.