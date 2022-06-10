Cops collate Jubilee Hills gangrape evidence

The team also collected strands of long hair, women’s footwear, face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks from the Mercedes Benz. (Representational image/DC)

Hyderabad: Officials of the Clues team handed over the evidence gathered from the crime scene, including the two cars, to the investigating officer in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case.

The same is expected to be sent by the investigating officer, ACP (Banjara Hills) M. Sudharshan, to the forensic science lab for processing.

With the accused also expected to be sent to the forensic lab, for fingerprinting and DNA collection, the same is expected to be cross-checked to corroborate charges of their involvement in the crime.

Officials of the Clues team said that during the examination, they collected stains of a “semen-like substance” and strands of long hair from the Innova Crysta. The team also collected strands of long hair, women’s footwear, face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks from the Mercedes Benz.

Besides, they said that fingerprints were collected from both vehicles.

“These samples are collected and bagged accordingly before handing them over to the IO of the case, who will send it to the forensic science lab for further analysis. Officials will also be sending the accused involved for their DNA and fingerprint collection,” an official with the Clues team said.