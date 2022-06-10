Nation Crime 10 Jun 2022 Cops collate Jubilee ...
Nation, Crime

Cops collate Jubilee Hills gangrape evidence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 10, 2022, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 9:04 am IST
Officials of the Clues team said that, they collected stains of a 'semen-like substance' and strands of long hair from the car
The team also collected strands of long hair, women’s footwear, face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks from the Mercedes Benz. (Representational image/DC)
 The team also collected strands of long hair, women’s footwear, face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks from the Mercedes Benz. (Representational image/DC)

Hyderabad: Officials of the Clues team handed over the evidence gathered from the crime scene, including the two cars, to the investigating officer in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case.

The same is expected to be sent by the investigating officer, ACP (Banjara Hills) M. Sudharshan, to the forensic science lab for processing.

 

With the accused also expected to be sent to the forensic lab, for fingerprinting and DNA collection, the same is expected to be cross-checked to corroborate charges of their involvement in the crime.

Officials of the Clues team said that during the examination, they collected stains of a “semen-like substance” and strands of long hair from the Innova Crysta. The team also collected strands of long hair, women’s footwear, face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks from the Mercedes Benz.

Besides, they said that fingerprints were collected from both vehicles.

 

“These samples are collected and bagged accordingly before handing them over to the IO of the case, who will send it to the forensic science lab for further analysis. Officials will also be sending the accused involved for their DNA and fingerprint collection,” an official with the Clues team said.

...
Tags: hyderabad gangrape, clues team
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rekandar Nageswara Rao (DC)

Veteran artiste Surabhi Babji dies at age 73

Home minister Mohammed Ali (DC)

JH rape: HM says awareness, surveillance will be increased to curb crimes

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC reserves its order on vacant NEET PG seats

Telangana High Court (DC)

Telangana HC notices to NMC, state on MBBS-PG admissions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gangrape accused taken into in 3-day police custody

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand. (Twitter)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Maharashtra ATS arrests ‘LeT recruiter’ from Pune

To connect the youth with LET, Junaid had allegedly created five accounts on Facebook with different names. With these accounts, the accused used to post anti-national things and try to connect the youth and provoke them to join the LET, the ATS said. (ANI)

Easy access to ganja reason behind increase in crimes

Easy availability of drugs, cannabis and lack of surveillance in secluded areas are cited are the main reasons for the spurt in criminal activities. (Representational image: DC)

Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->