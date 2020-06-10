Covid patient who fled isolation ward and brought back ends life at Kerala hospital

A COVID-19 patient who fled from the isolation ward of the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college committed suicide within the hospital, after being brought back. The patient hailing from Anadu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district hanged himself at the isolation ward on Wednesday.

According to regional media reports, the 33-year-old patient escaped from the hospital and reached his home. However, local residents blocked him and informed the police. Later, the health workers took him back to the hospital.

According to health authorities, the patient had recovered as his latest lab reports were negative. The plan was to discharge him from the hospital on Wednesday. The patient had alcohol addiction and was showing serious withdrawal symptoms, according to reports.