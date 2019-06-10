Hyderabad: Man learning to drive runs over father, girl

A labourer was trying to learn to drive the heavy vehicle. Working as a labourer at a construction site, he was taken into custody by police who booked a case against him. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl and her father were killed and her mother survived injuries when a lorry rammed the shed they were sleeping in at Metkonghuda in Jeedimetla on Saturday night.

The family of A. Pera Lal, 34, his wife Sonu Kumari and daughter Saraswati, 2, natives of Mandya village in Chhattisgarh, had migrated to the city and were working as labourers at a construction site.

At around 11 pm on Saturday, when they were sleeping in a shed erected near the construction site, the lorry rammed the shed.

Two persons inside the shed were run over by the lorry.

Locals removed the debris to only see Pera Lal and his daughter Saraswati dead. Pera’s wife Sonu and another person Deepan suffered mild injuries and were shifted to Narayana Mallareddy hospital for treatment and the bodies were taken to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Jeedimetla inspector P. Ramana Reddy said that the driver is Keerthan, 20, a labourer. He wanted to learn to drive the heavy vehicle and took it out without informing the owner of the vehicle. A case has been registered against him and he was taken into custody for investigation, he said.