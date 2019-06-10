Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 10 Jun 2019 Hyderabad: Man learn ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Man learning to drive runs over father, girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Two persons inside the shed were run over by the lorry.
A labourer was trying to learn to drive the heavy vehicle. Working as a labourer at a construction site, he was taken into custody by police who booked a case against him. (Photo: DC)
 A labourer was trying to learn to drive the heavy vehicle. Working as a labourer at a construction site, he was taken into custody by police who booked a case against him. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl and her father were killed and her mother survived injuries when a lorry rammed the shed they were sleeping in at Metkonghuda in Jeedimetla on Saturday night.

A labourer was trying to learn to drive the heavy vehicle. Working as a labourer at a construction site, he was taken into custody by police who booked a case against him.

 

The family of A. Pera Lal, 34, his wife Sonu Kumari and daughter Saraswati, 2, natives of Mandya village in Chhattisgarh, had migrated to the city and were working as labourers at a construction site.

At around 11 pm on Saturday, when they were sleeping in a shed erected near the construction site, the lorry rammed the shed.

Two persons inside the shed were run over by the lorry.

Locals removed the debris to only see Pera Lal and his daughter Saraswati dead. Pera’s wife Sonu and another person Deepan suffered mild injuries and were shifted to Narayana Mallareddy hospital for treatment and the bodies were taken to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Jeedimetla inspector P. Ramana Reddy said that the driver is Keerthan, 20, a labourer. He wanted to learn to drive the heavy vehicle and took it out without informing the owner of the vehicle. A case has been registered against him and he was taken into custody for investigation, he said.

...
Tags: lorry rammed, construction site
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Duckbill books, Chennai)

Chennai: A single parent child’s trauma well brought out

The three soldiers are seen enjoying themselves showing to the camera how they use hammers to break up their food before cooking it on gas - the eggs, fruit juice, potatoes, ginger and even tomatoes. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)

Hammers can’t break Siachen eggs and twitterati love it

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

India tops world jackfruits production: TNAU vice-chancellor

Potholes near NGV complex on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala (Photo: DC)

Monumental neglect on K’mangala 80 Ft Rd



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS; Dhoni removes dagger logo from keeping gloves

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment. (Photo: AFP)
 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tribal woman from Rajasthan raped in MP, dies

Two of them were taken by two youths to a forested area from the bus stand. One of the women was raped, police said. (Photo: Representational)

8-year-old girl raped, body found in drain in Bhopal; 6 policemen suspended

Meanwhile, a policeman was suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the case. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh child murder: Security beefed up amid escalating tensions

On Friday, Police in Uttar Pradesh constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan couple first kill children; hang themselves

The police said that their last rites were performed after postmortem was conducted of the four bodies. (Photo: ANI)

Woman's headless body, wrapped in blanket found near Delhi metro station

The body was found wrapped in a blanket, kept inside a metal trunk, which was affixed atop a cycle, a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham