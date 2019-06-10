Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 10 Jun 2019 Bengal man stabs fam ...
Nation, Crime

Bengal man stabs family members then goes live on Facebook

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 8:36 pm IST
Roy's parents received minor injuries but they are now fine.
The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation. (Photo: Representational)
 The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation. (Photo: Representational)

Hooghly: A 27-year-old youth in West Bengal's Hooghly district stabbed his family members, killing his grandmother, and then reportedly went live on Facebook after the heinous crime, police said on Monday.

"Indranil Roy, a resident of Keota Shibtala, attacked his family members on Sunday night. His grandmother Arati Roy, 80, succumbed to the injuries. We heard he did a Facebook live after the incident but we are yet to verify it," a police officer said.

 

Roy's parents received minor injuries but they are now fine. "The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation," he added.

The officer said "the boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days".

Talking about the incident, a city-based psychologist said the investigators should verify if the accused was high on drugs or if he has some psychotic illness.

...
Tags: mann goes live on facebook, man stabs family
Location: India, West Bengal, Habra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's home listed as vacant on Lok Sabha list

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

'Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India', Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said. (Photo: File)

Don't care about controversy, will deliver 1st Rafale jet in Sept: French Minister

Bhatti Vikramarka broke his fast after 48 hours in the presence of senior leaders of Congress party. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Congress' Bhatti Vikramarka calls off his indefinite strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3 prime accused in Kathua gangrape sentenced to life imprisonment

Photo: For representational purpose

3 arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth, bones in Dhemaji district of Assam

The three persons who were taken into custody are residents of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: DRI busts big gold smuggling ring

In a release, DRI stated that in a series of swiftly coordinated operations on Saturday, the DRI sleuths seized over 23 kg of foreign marked gold bars, valued at Rs. 7.825 crore, from a smuggling syndicate in Chennai. The personnel arrested five persons including an officer of Customs posted at the Chennai International Airport. (Photo:DC)

Son kills father in haste over land row in Salem

Subsequently, the old farmer's second son, Subramani, kept pestering his father to transfer his share of the agriculture land onto his name though he did not pay for it as agreed before the village elders.

1 held for deer hunting in Perambalur district

Forest officials with the seized carcass of a deer and Mathalaimuthu held at Venbavur-Maavilangi reserve forest area in Perambalur district on Sunday.(Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham