Youth dials 100 for chilled beer, thrashed by police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 10, 2022, 8:18 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 8:57 am IST
Youth told the constables that all wine shops in Daulatabad were closed and asked them to get two chilled beer bottles for him
 The youth, identified as C. Madhu, already rolling drunk, dialed 100 emergency number at 2 am on Monday. (Image credit: Social media)

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a youth got a good hiding from the police for his mischief, which angered the cops to the core in the early hours of Monday.

The youth, identified as C. Madhu, already rolling drunk, dialed 100 emergency number at 2 am on Monday and asked the Vikarabad police control room to get him help as he was in an emergency situation.

 

Though the police asked him the nature of the emergency, Madhu said he could not disclose it on the phone.  

The PCR operator took his complete address with house number and landmark and sent the Vikarabad night patrol Blue Colts constables to Madhu’s house in Daulatabad, the police said.

When the patrol cops reached Madhu’s house, they got the shock of their lives as the caller, who was already in a drunken state, told the constables that all wine shops in Daulatabad were closed and asked them to get two chilled beer bottles for him.

 

The constables who lost their cool, thrashed him black and blue and booked a petty case against him.

Earlier on March 19, a man, Naveen, a native of Nalgonda district, also called dial 100 six times stating that it was an emergency.

But when the police reached his house he revealed that he had called to complain against his wife who had refused to prepare mutton curry.       

