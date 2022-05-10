Nation Crime 10 May 2022 TRS leader bars entr ...
Nation, Crime

TRS leader bars entry to woman’s house after tiff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 10, 2022, 2:19 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 7:24 am IST
When Leela constructed a wall in front of her house, Padma objected to it leading to a dispute
News
 News

HYDERABAD: A single woman in her early fifties has been allegedly prevented from using the front entrance of her own home by the next-door neighbour due to a decade-old dispute between the two.  

According to the victim, Kondapalli Padma, her immediate neighbour Leela Toguta, who is an active women wing leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the LB Nagar circle, constructed her house at Huda Sai Nagar, in 2002-03, in Vanasthalipuram, adjacent to Padma’s house numbered 5-4-12 in Kamalanagar Colony, Road number 1.

 

When Leela constructed a wall in front of her house, Padma objected to it leading to a dispute. Leela also planted a tree right in front of Padma’s house, aggravating the tension.

Angry Leela then constructed a wall close to the front entrance of Padma, obstructing her movement through the front gate. Leela allegedly closed the sewage line of Padma’s house, forcing the latter to use toilets of her relatives who live a few lines away.

As per the municipality approved plan, the entrance is from the Huda Sai Colony.
As it is a dead end, after shutting Padma’s entrance gate, that space has been allegedly used by Leela’s family for parking car.

 

Padma said, “In 2012, Leela and a few of her supporters constructed a big stone wall to the main entrance gate and closed the drainage connection to the house, claiming that I could not use this road as passage. I have given various representations to the authorities and the police but no one came to my rescue.”

“I am a physically challenged woman. I have no entrance to my house. I am using a small passage in the backside of the house for going out and coming in. For the one decade, I have been using the toilets of my relatives who live two streets away from this place,” Kondapalli Padma said.

 

Another neighbour of Padma, Desineedi Kumar Rao, told this correspondent, “In front of the main gate, they constructed a wall and the main entrance door was closed so that she cannot enter that lane. Padma made many representations to the police and the municipal authorities but she did not get any response.”

Bharath Chowdary Arekapudi, a resident of the colony said, “This matter can be resolved only if the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities intervene. They have been mum for a decade on this issue. The victim should get justice before she turns too old.”

 

Leela, who responded on this matter said, “This road is at the other colony. How can she use this road? How can we allow other colony houses to have an entrance from our colony road?”

...
Tags: physically challenged woman tiff with trs leader, kondapalli padma, trs leader leela toguta, tiff over access to entrance of house
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The government has started the e-health profile, the first of its kind in the country, as a pilot project in Sircilla and Mulugu districts. (Representational Photo:PTI)

First of its kind health survey in Rajanna Sircilla district

While starting the procedure under ULC Act, the revenue authorities had issued notices to Vasudev, who was dead, in 2006. — DC file image

HC raps govt for action against dead person

The youth, identified as C. Madhu, already rolling drunk, dialed 100 emergency number at 2 am on Monday. (Image credit: Social media)

Youth dials 100 for chilled beer, thrashed by police

The families named upa-sarpanch Jagdish Rabade and his brother Omkar and 15 others; they wanted the land to develop it as commercial ventures. The families alleged that the local police was not responding to complaints. — Representational image/DC

Six families forced to stay in field



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)

Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

More buildings bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh

BJP Yuva Morcha members burn an effigy of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his tweet on Khargone violence, in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)

Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested

: A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->