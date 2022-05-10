Kamareddy crash toll 9; PM Modi offers Rs 2 lakh aid to victims' kin

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed in a road accident in Kamareddy. The Prime Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.

The death toll in the accident increased to nine on Monday while 17 others who were injured are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

In a media statement, the Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a tweet, said, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi (sic).”

In the major road accident on Sunday evening, nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a minivan at Hasanpalli in Kamareddy district of Telangana while 17 others sustained injuries.

The occupants of the minivan were returning from a function in Yellareddy when the accident took place at the Hasanpalli Gate in the Nizamsagar zone. Kamareddy superintendent of police Srinivas Reddy informed that a case was registered and the accused lorry driver was identified. “We will catch him soon,” he told media persons on Monday.

The police also found drunken driving was the reason for the ghastly mishap. "The post mortem was conducted on nine bodies that were handed over to family members on Monday. The bodies were shifted to Chilargi village where the final rites were performed on Monday evening," the police said.

At least 17 persons are still undergoing treatment and some of them are stated to be serious. The victims are kept in ICU by providing medical assistance.