Jilted lover shoots girl to death before killing himself

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published May 10, 2022, 12:22 am IST
The accused Malpati Suresh Reddy, 35, ended his life some 100 metres away from the woman’s house, where he killed her a while ago
Nellore: In a shocking incident, a youth shot down a girl he loved and shot himself dead too after she refused to marry him. The incident occurred at Tadipatri village in Podalakur mandal of SPSR Nellore district on Monday afternoon.

Both were software professionals from the same village. While Suresh was working for a Bengaluru-based firm, Kavya was employed with a Pune firm. The two were working from home after the lockdown.

 

The accused Malpati Suresh Reddy, 35, ended his life some 100 metres away from the woman’s house, where he killed her a while ago.

The woman Palukuru Kavyasree Reddy 26 was declared dead by doctors when she was rushed there by her neighbours.

According to the locals, Suresh Reddy entered the house around 3 pm on Monday. There was nobody at home except Kavya and her sister Tanvisree. He became furious and lost his balance when Kavya made it clear that she did not want to marry him.

He took out a pistol and fired at Kavya but she managed to escape the first round. He fired the second round and the bullet pierced into the forehead close to her left eye.

 

Suresh pushed Kavya’s sister Tanvisree aside when she tried to protect her.

Sources in the police said the duo was chatting for some time through their mobile phones and Kavya gave her nod for his proposal on Valentine’s Day. However, she stopped communicating with him after her parents rejected the alliance.

“Suresh seems to be an introvert as he has not shared the information about his love, with his kin or friends,” a police officer said.

Police said the weapon, a 9 mm pistol, handled by Suresh was a ‘Made in USA’ and they are investigating about the licence and the source through which he got it.

 

Tags: shot down, marriage proposal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


