Gudur slams state for laxity on land scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 10, 2022, 2:30 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2022, 8:51 am IST
Narayan Reddy alleged that attempts are being made by a few officials to hand over the rights on the land parcel to a private society
Narayan Reddy alleged that attempts are being made by a few officials to hand over the rights on the land parcel to a private society. (Representational image/DC)
 Narayan Reddy alleged that attempts are being made by a few officials to hand over the rights on the land parcel to a private society. (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP state leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday criticsed the government for its “irresponsible behaviour” when a few persons were making an attempt to grab state-owned land worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Narayan Reddy alleged that attempts are being made by a few officials to hand over the rights on the land parcel to a private society though the courts had not given any decision on the title dispute. “Due to the irresponsibility and corruption of a few officials, the private society may secure government land in Shaikpet village,” he said.

 

The BJP ledaer said that in Shaikpet village a fictitious survey number had been created by a few private persons who then claim ownership on 32 acres of government land. Though revenue officials asked the government to pursue the case in court, no action has been taken so far, he said.

He noted that the GHMC had claimed that it had no record on the land for the past 20 years. This showed that a few officials of GHMC were in connivance with land grabbers.

He demanded that layout permission to the private society be scrapped immediately and government take steps to secure rights of ownership on the land through the courts.

 

Tags: telangana shaikpet village, attempt to encroach rs 1500 crore land, land grabbers officials join hands
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


