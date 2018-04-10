search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Journo Idula Suresh uncovers sand mafia, beaten up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 1:26 am IST
The reporter took pictures of sand placed in a hidden place and showed it to the tehsildar.
Khammam: Idula Suresh, Annapureddipalli mandal reporter of a vernacular daily, was beaten up by individuals belonging to the sand mafia for making allegations at the mandal tehsildar on sand mining from a local stream. 

Suresh had information about the mining of sand from a stream at Abbugudem in Annapureddipalli mandal, which is also the native village of Suresh. 

 

The reporter took pictures of sand placed in a hidden place and showed it to the tehsildar. The revenue officials led by the tehsildar raided the dump and seized the sand. 

Suresh also published the photos on a WhatsApp group of local scribes. Information about Suresh posting photos on the WhatsApp group was allegedly shared with Akula Siva, who was reportedly the owner of the tractor used for dumping the sand, by one of his relatives, who works in the same  revenue department. 

Tags: sand mafia, idula suresh, annapureddipalli, mandal tehsildar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




