Nation, Crime

4-yr-old Telangana boy thrashed by teacher for not paying fees, 3 held

ANI
Published Apr 10, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
The parents of the nursery student studying in Krishnaveni Talent School are demanding justice following this incident.
Krishnaveni Talent School in Meerpet, Telangana where the incident took place. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Meerpet: Three people were arrested on Monday after a nursery student in Meerpet town of Telangana was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher for a delay in payment of fees.

The parents of the four-year-old boy studying in Krishnaveni Talent School are demanding justice following this incident.

 

"A case has been registered. The teacher, principal and director are arrested. They'll be produced before the court. We've intimated this to the education department," SHO Meerpet, A Manmohan said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and also under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Manmohan further said, "On Monday night, we received a complaint from the parents of a four-year-old boy stating that their son was thrashed with a stick by the school teacher, Swaroopa, for not paying fees." 

Tags: crime against children, telangana, high school
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




