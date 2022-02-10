24 JNTUA students suspended for ragging freshers

Twenty-four senior students were suspended for the first time in the history of JNTUA here in connection with ragging. (DC representational photo)

ANANTAPUR: Some twenty-four senior students were suspended for the first time in the history of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University here in connection with ragging at the Lepakshi hostel at JNTUA campus.

A 12-member committee led by principal Prof Sujatha probed the allegations of ragging and found that these took place. It recommended action against 24 seniors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological College of Engineering on Wednesday.

The incidents came to light on February 4, after a group of first-year engineering students from Lepakshi hostel approached the college warden and principal over the objectionable acts of the seniors and harassment of them in the late-night hours.

The seniors after forcibly taking the juniors to their hostel rooms misbehaved with them. According to the victims, the seniors forced them to stand half necked and ordered them to go and get liquor from wine shops. As the scenario turned unbearable, the juniors went and complained to principal Sujatha.

JNTUA vice-chancellor Ranga Janardhan took a serious note of the ragging culture in the prestigious institute and directed the college authorities to take strong action. The principal alerted the hostel warden and formally initiated action soon after receiving the complaint from the junior students. A 12-member committee including faculty and hostel wardens was formed to probe the allegations of ragging.

Based on the panel’s findings, the principal announced action against the 24 seniors. Seven students were suspended for one full semester and banned from the hostel for future semesters too. Six students were suspended for four weeks and 11 seniors for two weeks from the college.

College authorities said this was the first time ragging took place in the engineering college hostel on university premises.

Meanwhile, Anantapur SP Fakeerappa said stringent action would be taken against the ragging culture. He asked the college managements to be alert and keep a regular watch on the hostels to prevent such incidents in future.