IT Dept summons Tamil actor Vijay over tax evasion charges

ANI
Published Feb 10, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
IT sleuths held searches in connection with the success of a recent film which was a Box Office hit, collecting around Rs 300 crore.
Chennai: The Income Tax Department on Monday summoned Tamil actor Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his alleged links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

The development comes after the IT Department on Friday carried out a raid at the actor's residence in Panaiyur area in Chennai.

 

IT sleuths held searches in connection with the success of a recent film which was a Box Office hit, collecting around Rs 300 crore.

As per sources, the IT Department on Thursday recovered Rs 65 crores from the residence of Vijay's alleged financer in Chennai during raids which were carried out in the connection with the tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas.

