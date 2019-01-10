search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Teen found dead, mutilated in Gaya; cops suspect honour killing, parents arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jan 10, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
However, the girl’s family claimed that she was gang-raped and was later killed.
Hundreds strong crowds led candle light marches in Gaya on Tuesday and Wednesday, demanding a fair and speedy investigation into the matter. (Representative Image)
 Hundreds strong crowds led candle light marches in Gaya on Tuesday and Wednesday, demanding a fair and speedy investigation into the matter. (Representative Image)

Patna: Hundreds of people took to the streets after a 16-year-old girl from Gaya in Bihar was found dead – beheaded and mutilated, in a decomposed state, with acid burns on her face and horrible wounds on her chest on Monday.

The girl’s family alleged that she was gang-raped and was later killed, though they have not named any suspect. However, the police claimed that this is a case of honour killing.

 

Activists and journalists from different cities took to Twitter to seek justice for the minor. People also organised rallies and candle marches in Gaya demanding the arrest of the killers, reports said.

The girl reportedly went missing from her home in Manpur village of Gaya on December 28. However, her parents filed a complaint on January 4. Her decomposed body was found very close to her house on January 6.

A relative of the girl told The Indian Express, “The family first thought it could be a case of elopement. But when the girl did not return after three to four days, a missing report was lodged. The badly decomposed body of the girl was found from a field, barely 700 metres from her house, on January 5. She worked at a weaving unit in the locality. She was possibly kidnapped on her way home.”

Though her family said they filed a police complaint as soon as they realised she was missing, police claimed the complaint was registered four days later.

“It looks to be a case of honour killing. When we first tried to meet the girl’s family, we were not allowed. When the police talked to the family, the girl’s younger sister said the girl had returned on December 31 after she had gone missing on December 28. As the girl was last seen with a friend of the girl’s father, we have arrested him and the girl’s parents,” said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra.

The police also said that the autopsy report is awaited to determine if the girl was raped or tortured before she was murdered.

The girl was from a poor family in Manpur, belonging to a community of weavers and was a student in a government school near the village. She was also working alongside to support her family financially.

Hundreds strong crowds led candle light marches in Gaya on Tuesday and Wednesday, demanding a fair and speedy investigation into the matter. Activists in the locality claim that schools, factories and weavers shut down their operations on January 9 as a symbol of their protest.

 

...
Tags: murder, teen, gaya, honour killing, rape
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

BJP leader shot dead by unidentified man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Police

The injured BJP leader was shifted to a hospital but died later. (Representational Image)

Gujarat BJP leader shot dead in moving train

Gujarat BJP leader and former MLA Jayanti Bhanushali was apparently shot dead between Gandhidham and Surajbari stations in Kutch district. (Photo: Facebook | facebook.com/jayantibhai.bhanushali)

Hyderabad: Youth poses with smuggled python on Facebook, booked

The officials said that the python was healthy as the accused had fed it with non-vegetarian food. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: 2 minors held for aiding men sexually exploit girl

A few days ago, when the girl was at the shop, her friend took her to an isolated place near Nagole. When they were talking the boy’s friend would also joined them.

Hyderabad: Speeding car kills bathing woman

The victim was identified as Toldi Madhu Bai, 45, a housewife, who lived with her son Santhosh in Gachibowli.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham