Governor ESL Narasimhan dismisses spar with Congress as family matter

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about political situation in the two states.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor had briefed Mr Modi on various projects like Kaleswaram and Polavaram, including the Telangana government’s demand for declaring Kaleswaram as a national project. The meeting assumes significance as it comes ahead of AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proposed meeting with the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mr Narasimhan said that his visit was a routine one and no special significance should be attached to it.

When scribes asked him about the recent duel between him and the state Congress leaders over his support for the TRS government, Mr Narasimhan said, “It was all a family affair. Such things commonly happen in any family. It was just an affair between elders and children in a family.”

He, however, refused to comment on his further continuance in the office.

Earlier in the day, the Governor met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rastrapathi Bhavan and submitted a report on how to make Raj Bhavans more closer to people and the leaders of various political parties besides bringing more clean and green programmes.