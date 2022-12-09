  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Crime 09 Dec 2022 Poachgate: Defence l ...
Nation, Crime

Poachgate: Defence lawyer sees conflict of interest and wants case given to CBI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Dec 9, 2022, 11:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 11:09 pm IST
Telangana High Court (Image: DC)
 Telangana High Court (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday heard a batch of petitions seeking to transfer the ‘poachgate’ case probe to the CBI or a High Court-appointed special investigation team (SIT), from the SIT constituted by the state government.

Mahesh Jethmalani, Supreme Court senior counsel, appeared for the three accused — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, K. Nandu Kumar and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji —  virtually before Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy. The court permitted him to do so as Jethmalani is a nominated Rajya Sabha member and was unable to come to Hyderabad to argue the case in person as Parliament was in session.

Jethmalani submitted that the state machinery in the case was working under the Chief Minister. He contended that, as the state government was interested in this case and the Special Investigation Team would fail to conduct the investigation in an impartial manner.

He pointed out that the higher police officers themselves were witnesses, the investigation agency and the prosecutors. He questioned the intention of the complainant MLA Rohith Reddy and pointed out that the legislator himself had defected from the Congress to the TRS and was now levelling poaching allegations against the BJP.

Citing various apex court judgments, senior counsel sought the investigation be transferred to the CBI or any other agency not under the control of state machinery.

Jethmalani argued that the alleged luring of TRS MLAs, trap and the probe was of a “maligned nature.” He said the Cyberabad police proceeded with the investigation covertly as they had prior information that the three accused would meet the complainant, senior counsel said.

He  pointed out three lacunae, the first being that the FIR was lodged at 11.30 am on November 26 following the trap laid by the police and no money was found at the scene. TFIR was sent to the magistrate the next day, on November 27, at 6.30 am. This violated Section 157 CrPC, which stated that the FIR pertaining to the crime should reach the magistrate at the earliest.

Jethmalani said the second lacuna was that the police did not serve the three accused notices under Section 41A CrPC.  The third lacuna, he said, was that the evidence pertaining to the poachgate case —audio, video and other material — had reached the  state Chief Minister. “How did this material travel to the Chief Minister, the entire judiciary of the country,” Jethmalani asked.

All these indicated clear unethical bias on the part of the police. The court adjourned the  case to December 13.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, poachgate case, jethmalani
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Poachgate accused Nandu arrested, Bharati gets bail in passport case
Who gave poachgate evidence to the CM, HC asks SIT
SIT not allowed to name Santosh accused in ‘Poachgate’

Latest From Nation

Rs 13,226.043 crore reimbursed by Centre, says minster Tudu (Photo:DC)

Polavaram works delayed due to floods, Parliament told

Speaking on International Human Rights Day, M. Apoorva president of VIMUKTHI, a anti-human trafficking organisation said,

Trafficked survivors continue to face social stigma, says NGO

The theme of the seminar is “Need for permanent UNESCO recognition of Lepakshi Veerabhadralayam.” (DC file photo)

Two-day national seminar on Lepakshi Temple

TPCC President Revanth Reddy interacts with blood donors donating blood on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday celebrations held at Gandhian Ideology Center in Bowenpally, Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Telangana Congress celebrates Sonia’s birthday



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Slain forest official laid to rest in Telangana

Chalamala Srinivas Rao, the forest officer, who was hacked to death by tribals. (Image: Twitter)

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'

File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

Suryapet law student death: Case transferred to CID

Dharavath Nikhil's body was found in Nagarjuna Sagar project canal at Kodad. (Photo By Arrangement)

Delhi Police moves HC against Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Shashi Tharoor MP with Sunanda Pushkar (ANI)

NIA set to formally take over Mangaluru blast case

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->