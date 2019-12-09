Two held for raping 16-yr-old in Andhra Pradesh

The accused have been identified as Chittoor Venkatesh (28 years old), and Bukke Rajamohan Nayak of Tirupati.

Nellore: Even as people across the country are condemning the gruesome gang rape and murder of Disha, two youth raped a 16-year-old girl, after offering her a lift at Tirucha-noor, the abode of Goddess Padmavati, on November 25 of last month, an incident that came out to light only today, after the police arrested held the accused on Sunday afternoon.

According to T. Murali Krishna, police officer, Tirupati east sub-division, the minor girl was waiting on a road to go Tiruchanoor around midnight on November 24. She had requested Venkatesh to drop her after she found him approaching on a motorcycle.

Though he assured to take her to Tiruchanoor, he changed the direction and took her to Mullapudi village. She reportedly failed to notice the route. He stopped the vehicle on the pretext that petrol was exhausted, and called his friend Nayak to fetch petrol.

After Nayak arrived, both youth forcibly took the girl to a secluded area and raped her and then rode away from the place. Though she raised an alarm, there was no one around to come to her rescue.

Parents of the girl complained to the police the next day, after she shared her plight with them after reaching home early in the morning.

The police, led by Chiranjeevi Rao, circle inspector, Tiruchanoor apprehended the accused at Sindhu junction in Tiruchanoor at around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Mr Murali Krishna said that Bukke Rajamohan Nayak was an accused in a murder case at Tirupati west station as well as two different rioting cases in Tiruchanoor station limits. There was also a rowdy sheet against him at Tiruchanoor.

Police have seized two motorcycles and two mobile phones from the offenders.

Mr Krishna advised women not to seek lift from unknown persons either in day or night time and urged the parents to create awareness on safety to their children.