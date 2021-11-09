Hyderabad pianist dupes 19 women, arrested

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old pianist, who allegedly cheated at least 19 women by promising to marry them, was arrested by the Nalgonda police on Tuesday. However, the accused collapsed on the ground claiming that he was suffering from some cardiac issues when the police took him into custody. The police shifted him to a hospital for medical assistance.

The accused was identified as Williams, a pianist at a local place of worship under Nalgonda Two Town police limits.

Nalgonda inspector V. Bala Gopal said they received a complaint from one Tanuja, who claimed that she was the first wife of the accused, accusing Williams of having illegal relationships with several other women. She, in her complaint, claimed that she and Williams were in a live-in relationship for a few years and upon her insistence, he married her in a local place of worship in the presence of a few locals.

“Since then, we have been residing under the Two Town police limits of Nalgonda. On October 25, Williams promised to marry a 19 year-old-woman, who is a regular visitor of a place of worship in Nalgonda," Tanuja said in her complaint.

Following enquiries, Tanuja was shocked to find that Williams had relationships with 19 women. In some incidents, Williams married young women by offering prayers at the place of worship, said Bala Gopal.

"The accused trapped a number of women after attracting them with his music skills at different places of worship in Nalgonda and surrounding localities. Some married women were also lured by the accused by offering costly gifts on their birthdays and maintaining relationships illegally," the Nalgonda inspector said.

"We will investigate his illegal relationships with women. We received a complaint from only his first wife. If any victim approaches us and lodge a complaint, we will initiate action against Williams," Bala Gopal said. The police registered cases of cheating, criminal intimidation and others.