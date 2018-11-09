search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Disturbed man jumps off Metro station, dies

Published Nov 9, 2018
He had jumped before security guard could reach him.
Hyderabad: An unidentified man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the concourse level of the Ameerpet Metro Rail station on Thursday morning. The man was dressed only in his shirt

Security guards are posted at the entry level of the station where tickets and tokens are swiped. A security guard saw the man climbing on the railing, but he had jumped down by the time the guard could reach him. Local shopkeepers and hawkers along with some commuters also noticed the man but could not do anything to save him.

 

CCTV cameras recorded the man reaching the concourse level. Security guards have been posted at the street level where the station has two entry and exit points. Footage is being analysed to identify from where the main entered the station.

The man fell in the premises of Saradhi Studios. SR Nagar sub-inspector N. Srinivas said, “The Metro Rail employees called the 108 ambulance whose staff declared him brought dead.” The railing is only four and a half feet at that point, he said.

Mr N.V.S. Reddy, managing director at Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “The police is investigating the case. We are taking this very seriously and have asked L&T Metro Rail to review security arrangements.”

The victim has not been identified and was stated to be mentally challenged due to his clothing.  The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.
This is the second incident at Metro Rail stations in a week. A woman had jumped from the Victoria Memorial station on Tuesday night but survived with injuries. Police said she had attempted suicide due to domestic problems.

Based on a complaint from the controller of metro station, the SR Nagar police registered a case under CrPC Section 174 (suspicious death) and further investigation is underway into the death of the man who was said to have been aged about 35-40 years.

Tags: committed suicide, ameerpet metro rail station
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




