Explosion near police station creates tension in Chittoor district

Nellore: Tense situation prevailed at Gangadhara Nellore town in Chittoor district when a dumped cache of gunpowder exploded on the premises of a local police station during the early hours of Saturday. The police authorities, however, struck down reports of damage to vehicles and police station and injuries to some police personnel.

Chittoor SP Y. Rishanth Reddy said it was a small exposition and appealed to the people not to believe the rumours.

According to the SP, a crude gunpowder was seized in a case during 2018. The explosive substance was destroyed at that point of time except for a portion of the gunpowder for examination by the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory).

It was dumped under a tree located behind the police station and the explosion occurred from the spot on Saturday.

Upon receiving information, Chittoor DSP N. Sudhakar Reddy, circle inspector Maddaiah Achary and sub-inspector Srinivasa Rao visited the station and examined the situation there.

The SP said that no police personnel were injured in the incident and there was no damage to the property in the station.